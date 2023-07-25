Escalation Launches on PS4 and Xbox One

Season 13 – Escalation picks up as Captain Kuumaarke leads her crew on a journey to their ancient home planet, New Kentar. Captains join the Lukari as they explore a bustling urban landscape, filled with political intrigue and danger lurking around every street corner. Their mission is quickly interrupted by the Tzenkethi, who have warped in and are now threatening to obliterate New Kentar’s moon.

These events all take place in “Mirrors and Smoke,” one of two episodes that are now available with the launch of Season 13. Console players also have access to the episode, “Survivor,” featuring Denise Crosby as Sela, Empress of the Romulan Empire. Captains on PlayStation4 and Xbox One can now access War Games for the first time. This new system introduces two 5v5 queues challenging them to solve puzzles, race starships and battle it out for rewards, including class-specific set gear for starships. A full list of new content introduced with Season 13 includes:

Two New Episodes