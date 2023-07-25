Published Jun 9, 2017
Escalation Launches on PS4 and Xbox One
Escalation Launches on PS4 and Xbox One
Star Trek Online: Season 13 – Escalation is now available on PlayStation4 and Xbox One. The game, from Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of free-to-play MMORPGs, includes new episodic content and features that have been unlocked for console players exploring the 100% free-to-play MMORPG based on the iconic Star Trek franchise.
Among the highlights is a fresh featured episode that teams captains with the Lukari to fight off the Tzenkethi, as well as an additional episode that puts Sela of Romulus, voiced by Denise Crosby, in the spotlight. Further, Season 13 also introduces War Games, a new system that lets players compete in 5v5 competitive PvE scenarios for rewards.
Season 13 – Escalation picks up as Captain Kuumaarke leads her crew on a journey to their ancient home planet, New Kentar. Captains join the Lukari as they explore a bustling urban landscape, filled with political intrigue and danger lurking around every street corner. Their mission is quickly interrupted by the Tzenkethi, who have warped in and are now threatening to obliterate New Kentar’s moon.
These events all take place in “Mirrors and Smoke,” one of two episodes that are now available with the launch of Season 13. Console players also have access to the episode, “Survivor,” featuring Denise Crosby as Sela, Empress of the Romulan Empire. Captains on PlayStation4 and Xbox One can now access War Games for the first time. This new system introduces two 5v5 queues challenging them to solve puzzles, race starships and battle it out for rewards, including class-specific set gear for starships. A full list of new content introduced with Season 13 includes:
Two New Episodes
"Mirrors and Smoke” - In this new featured episode, captains will travel with the Lukari to New Kentar and defend the planet from the Tzenkethi.
“Survivor” – This episode concludes the story of Sela, Empress of the Romulan Star Empire (voiced by Denise Crosby).
War Games System
Season 13 introduces War Games, new competitive PvE scenarios which pits two teams of five players against each other for rewards.
“Core Assault” – A space-based 5v5 Convergence-class scenario, where two flights of captains compete to cross the finish line at a space station located in the Adelphous System.
“Binary Circuit” – A ground-based 5v5 Gauntlet-class scenario where captains will solve puzzles and complete various challenges in a Borg Co-operative Cube.
New Reputation
Rewards for the new War Games queues include Competitive Marks and Assessed Stratagems, which can be redeemed for class-specific set gear. Captains can choose to equip any of these three sets for their starships as well as mix and match the individual sets as they see fit.
From June 8 – July 20, console captains can journey to Risa to participate in the Lohlunat Festival. Star Trek Online’s inaugural summer event on Xbox One and PlayStation4 invites captains to the planet’s luxurious Summer Resort, where they will cruise around on floaters and complete missions all over the island. Rewards include pets, costumes, powerboards and Lohlunat Prize Vouchers, which can be redeemed for the exclusive Vorgon Xyfius Heavy Escort [T6].
Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.
To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.