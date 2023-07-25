Enterprise On The Move At Smithsonian

Milestones of Flight will be the beneficiary of a full renovation and expansion, courtesy of a $30 million donation from the Boeing Company, and will be renamed the Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall. Further, according to the National Air and Space Museum, the overhaul will take into account its revised definition of the word "milestone." Where once "milestone" meant "the first" in space travel or flight, it will now embrace "an artifact having significant or widespread cultural, historic, scientific or technological impact."