    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 27, 2012

    Enterprise Makes Its Final Flight

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Designated OV-101, NASA’s first space shuttle was scheduled to be called Constitution, but that was before Star Trek fans convinced President Gerald Ford to change the name to Enterprise. On September 17, 1976, the Enterprise was introduced to the world with Gene Roddenberry and The Original Series crew on hand at the dedication ceremony.



    Today, the Enterprise made its final flight to New York City.  The journey included flying past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River before landing at JFK International Airport where it was met by Leonard Nimoy.


    © Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

    In June, the Enterprise will be transported by barge to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum where it will be lifted onto the flight deck.  The new Space Shuttle Pavilion will open in mid-July.

