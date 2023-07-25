Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 13, 2013

    Enterprise-E Is Ready For Launch

    Enterprise-E Is Ready For Launch

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The U.S.S. Enterprise-E from Star Trek: Nemesis is flying high again thanks to Diamond Select Toys, which has just introduced a new version of the E with a fresh paint scheme that -- more accurately than the original model -- reflects the appearance of the ship as seen in the final TNG big-screen adventure. The new E also boasts additional lighting effects, most notably on the ship’s nacelles, which now light up (for the first time ever). Meanwhile, fans will still hear the same authentic sound effects and dialogue featuring Captain Picard.

    The U.S.S. Enterprise-E is available now from Diamond Select Toys and can be found at comic shops and specialty stores. Visit http://www.comicshoplocator.com to find the store nearest you.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top