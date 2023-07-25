Published Dec 21, 2015
Enter Threadless.com's Star Trek Design Contest
Enter Threadless.com's Star Trek Design Contest
The Star Trek Design Contest, spearheaded by Threadless, is underway now. The idea is for fans to turn Star Trek's most-iconic moments into original t-shirt designs. You're probably thinking, "Khaaaaaaaan!" or Tribbles or the Enterprise or the Vulcan split-fingered greeting -- and you're on the right track. Take a look at one of the cool designs already submitted:
Prizes will include:
- $2,000 cash
- $500 Threadless gift code
- Plus, anyone whose design is printed, including the grand prize winner, will receive up to $7 on each t-shirt of their design sold on Threadless.com.
And, yes, there are important rules, among them:
- Design must be orginal artwork.
- Characters from Star Trek may be used, but mashups, parodies or references to other characters are not allowed.
- No adult references (sex, drugs, alcohol, violence, profanity, gambling, etc.) will be allowed.
The contest will run through January 11th, 2016 until midnight US/Central time. Go to www.threadless.com to enter.