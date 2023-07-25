Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published May 11, 2016

    Enter the Beyond Fan Event Sweepstakes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Star Trek Beyond Fan Event is set for May 20 in Los Angeles, California, and fans can enter The Star Trek Beyond Sweepstakes -- by simply filling in their name and email address -- to win a free pair of tickets to the event. The sweepstakes is underway now and will end at 4 p.m. EST on May 16, 2016. Fifty (50) lucky fans will win two tickets each to the event, which will be held at the historic Paramount Pictures studio lot.

