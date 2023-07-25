Enter Super 8 Sweepstakes To Win Star Trek Walk-On

Are you ready for your Star Trek close-up? If so, J.J. Abrams and Paramount Home Entertainment – with a major assist from the Abrams-produced blockbuster Super 8 -- just might make your dream come true. How? StarTrek.com has the scoop. Paramount Home Entertainment will celebrate the November 22 Blu-ray and DVD release of Super 8 with the “Super 8: Watch It & Walk-On” sweepstakes, which will culminate in two lucky people winning walk-on roles in the Star Trek (2009) sequel, which will begin shooting in January with Abrams back in the director’s chair.

To get in on the action, fans should visit www.Super8Sweeps.com. Once there, they’ll be put to the test with Super 8 trivia questions. The “Super 8: Watch It & Walk-On” sweepstakes will run from November 20 to December 4. Participants must be at least 18 years old and can submit one entry per day; the sweepstakes is open solely to U.S. residents. The two winners will be chosen randomly in December from all entries received. And, in addition the non-speaking walk-on role in the Star Trek (2009) sequel, each winner will receive travel to the filming city and accommodations for two nights. You know what we say: Beam us up.

And, in case you're wondering, the Super 8 Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack with Digital Copy, out on November 22, will include two-plus hours of exciting special features, among them eight behind-the-scenes featurettes, a detailed deconstruction of the film's memorable train-crash sequence, and interviews with the cast and crew, including J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and more.

For additional information, follow @Super8Movie on Twitter.