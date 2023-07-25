Enter Ships of the Line Design Contest NOW

The contest just kicked during the Ships of the Line Panel at Comic-Con International 2014 in San Diego and will run until September 2 on StarTrek.com. The work of the 13 winners will be immortalized in the 50th anniversary 2016 Star Trek Ships of the Line calendar. Designs for the ships can be submitted in paint, pencils, ink, markers, pastels, or charcoal. Computer-generated images are also acceptable. Once the submission process closes in September a panel of judges will review submissions based on the following criteria: appearance/quality of image, appropriateness to contest theme, composition/layout, and attention to detail.

Go to StarTrek.com for additional details about the Star Trek Ships of the Line Design Contest.