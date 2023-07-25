Enhance STAR TREK: The Video Game Experience With New eGuide

STAR TREK: The Video Game will at long last be available tomorrow, and to enhance the gameplay experience, Prima Games, also tomorrow, will introduce the STAR TREK: The Video Game eGuide. The eGuide – for the PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 platforms -- is designed to let fans enjoy the game’s co-op experience and new story to the fullest, uncovering 200-plus collectibles, more than 30 maps and plenty of video strategy. Also included are a list of every Trophy and Achievement, enhanced digital features, an exploration of upgrades for Kirk and Spock, a massive database of research revealing new Vulcan technology and Federation logs, as well as valuable information about everything from Federation weapons to the Gorn.

The STAR TREK: The Video Game eGuide will normally sell for $19.99, but is available today at the pre-order price of $9.99. Click HERE to pre-order.

STAR TREK The Video Game will be available on April 23 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, and it's available now for pre-order via select retailers. And be sure to follow the latest news about STAR TREK The Video Game by following the Twitter feed: @star_trek_game.