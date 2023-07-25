English-language Star Trek: Catan Game Out This Fall

For all of those who asked “When will Star Trek: Catan be available in English and in the United States?” we are happy to report that the answer is “This autumn.” Star Trek: Catan, the latest game in the bestselling The Settlers of Catan family of board games, will be released by Mayfair Games and sold exclusively through Target stores.
According to Mayfair Games, “Star Trek: Catan transports the timeless game play of The Settlers of Catan to the final frontier of the Star Trek universe. Designed by legendary Catan creator Klaus Teuber, this game features a randomized game board so the game is different each time you play.” Players settle and develop worlds necessary for the expansion and survival of the Federation, and to
Mayfair Games previewed the Star Trek: Catan TODAY at its Mayfair Land booth (#431) at Gen Con Indy in Indianapolis, Indiana. Joining the Mayfair Games team at its booth was none other than Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s groundbreaking Lt. Uhura. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Star Trek: Catan.