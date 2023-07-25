Enemies of Enemies, And An Unexpected Yesterday

Star Trek: New Visions -- Volume 8 is available now. It runs 144 pages and costs $17.99. Go to www.amazon.com to buy it.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.