Published Feb 5, 2019
Enemies of Enemies, And An Unexpected Yesterday
John Byrne's newest photomontage comic book brings together Kirk and Kor, and explores An Unexpected Yesterday
Star Trek: New Visions -- Volume 8 is out now from IDW Publishing, and the latest effort from writer and photo-manipulator John Byrne gives fans a trio of Star Trek: The Original Series stories rendered in his inimitable, visually stimulating style. StarTrek.com has all the details and art.
Up first is “The Enemy of My Enemy,” in which Kirk and Kor find themselves forced to work together against a common foe. Will that result in a productive alliance, or a chance for deadly betrayal? Next, in “An Unexpected Yesterday,” Kirk and his crew venture into the past, only to discover it is nothing like their history books teach… with no trace of the devastation of World War III and the Eugenics Wars. What can have caused such a divergence? And, lastly, there’s Byrne’s reinterpretation and adaptation of the TV episode, “The Cage.”
Star Trek: New Visions -- Volume 8 is available now. It runs 144 pages and costs $17.99. Go to www.amazon.com to buy it.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.