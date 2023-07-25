Empire Devotes May Issue To Abrams & Into Darkness

Also included in Empire’s Star Trek Into Darkness coverage are two new photos from the film, one a shot of Uhura in action and the other of Kirk, Spock and Uhura. However, fans who use the official Star Trek Into Darkness app to scan the cover also gain access to a third photo, one that features Kirk, Scotty, Dr. Carol Marcus and others standing by some sort of craft designated MC-9321. Already, fans are wondering what the MC-9321 really is. Could it be a one-man ship? A photon torpedo? Is it an early version of the Genesis Device?