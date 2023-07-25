Published Mar 25, 2013
Empire Devotes May Issue To Abrams & Into Darkness
Empire magazine has Star Trek Into Darkness covered, literally. The British publication boasts a three-page fold-out cover depicting J.J. Abrams in a captain’s chair, surrounded by the Star Trek Into Darkness cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Simon Pegg, Anton Yelchin and Karl Urban, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch and Alice Eve. It’s an Abrams-themed issue, with many pages devoted to Star Trek Into Darkness, but with others looking back at Lost or peering ahead to Star Wars.
Also included in Empire’s Star Trek Into Darkness coverage are two new photos from the film, one a shot of Uhura in action and the other of Kirk, Spock and Uhura. However, fans who use the official Star Trek Into Darkness app to scan the cover also gain access to a third photo, one that features Kirk, Scotty, Dr. Carol Marcus and others standing by some sort of craft designated MC-9321. Already, fans are wondering what the MC-9321 really is. Could it be a one-man ship? A photon torpedo? Is it an early version of the Genesis Device?
The May issue of Empire will be out on March 28. Click HERE to get the official Star Trek Into Darkness app.