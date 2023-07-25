Emperor Without Victories: The Case of Kahless the Clone

While he saw a little action after that in Deep Space Nine novels, the Emperor was put out to pasture — literally — in 2004. In A Time for War… A Time for Peace by Keith R.A. DeCandido, Kahless retired to a life of solitude on a sylvan world, stating that under Chancellor Martok, honor had been restored to the Empire. While there was more to that decision — as suggested in Kirsten Beyer’s 2009 Voyager: Full Circle — the character has remained on the inactive list for seven years of story and real-world time.

But while the Empire might have improved, I could see retirement giving the clone little solace. Would he really find his own way, divorced from his preprogrammed identity and destiny? Cloned or not, he was still Klingon. Would peaceful isolation be a balm for him, or a spiritual death sentence?

These questions occurred anew to me while I was developing Prey, my new Pocket Books trilogy in current release. Having written my first Star Trek: The Next Generation novel, Takedown, for Pocket Books in 2015, I had brought my editor, Margaret Clark, a concept for an epic trilogy wherein the 24th century cast would suffer its own version of the crisis in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country: a rupture in Federation-Klingon relations caused by an incident in which Starfleet is at least partially at fault. There were also strains in the plot relating to the use of impersonation in Star Trek storytelling, and there had certainly been a lot of that — with the clone of Kahless being Exhibit A. When Margaret suggested this could be the opportunity to bring the clone out of exile, it was, for me, the chance of a Trek fan’s lifetime. All the tumblers fell into place quickly.

The trilogy began in September with Book 1, Hell’s Heart, which introduced another Klingon with a connection to the past: Korgh, the self-declared heir to Commander Kruge, Christopher Lloyd’s character from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. That had long been one of my favorite films, in part for introducing both the Klingon language and one of the coolest starships ever, the Bird of Prey. Kruge, as movie fans know, had a very definite view on what it means to be a Klingon — it’s easy to imagine what he would have thought of the Federation’s eventual alliance with the Empire. The Prey trilogy imagines it and more, with Korgh seeking revenge in 2286 on Captain Kirk for his mentor’s death. And a century later in 2386, Captain Picard and Admrial Riker realize that there’s a lot of truth to that certain Klingon proverb about revenge served cold.

Many are mobilized to act against these threats, but Kahless and Worf face specific challenges that tie into their personal histories. The clone of Kahless is forced to confront having lived a life of status based on honors he did not earn. His mind is full of the teachings of Kahless the Unforgettable — including the qeS’a’, known to readers on Earth as The Klingon Art of War, from Gallery Books. What would the ancient leader think of the life the clone has lived? Would the Emperor be worthy of Sto-Vo-Kor?

And then there’s Worf — now 20 years of story time away from the wonderful episode “Sins of the Father,” and the discommendation that cost him his name and identity as a Klingon. His shame then was unearned, and he was able to escape the full emotional impact by returning to Starfleet. But what of others who didn’t have such an option — and, more importantly, what of their descendants? The sins of the father are visited upon seven generations, we are told. What does it mean to be born, to live, and to die with no chance of honor at any point? In the first installment, Worf meets a group of Klingons who know the answer only too well.

Prey Book 2 - The Jackal’s Trick was released in October, and the concluding volume, Book 3 - The Hall of Heroes, is starting to appear in bookstores now, with the digital and general release set for November 29. An audio rendition of the trilogy will follow in early 2017. It’s been a rewarding experience, a deep dive into Klingon society with some exciting action sequences involving a squadron of my favorite ships from Star Trek.

Most important, the trilogy afforded the chance to briefly help Worf and the Emperor along in their personal quests. That’s nowhere near enough to get an author into Sto-Vo-Kor, but as long as it entertains, my mission is accomplished. Qapla’!

John Jackson Miller is the New York Times best-selling author of novels and graphic novels in the Star Trek and Star Wars universes, as well as work for the Halo, Iron Man, Mass Effect, and Planet of the Apes franchises. He can be found on Twitter at @jjmfaraway and at his website, www.farawaypress.com.