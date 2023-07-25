Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 12, 2014

    Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser

    By Phil "Gorngonzolla" Zeleski

    For a limited time, Star Trek Online is running a promotion that will provide an additional bonus when opening a Research and Development Pack.When you purchase a Research and Development Pack from the C-Store and open it, you will receive either 10 Lobi Crystals or an Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser, in addition to the Research and Development Pack.Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought CruiserFew starships are as menacing and massive as the Tier 6 Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser. It has impressive defensive and offensive capabilities.  Since they began their campaign of devastation, their vicious hit-and-run tactics, combined with their inscrutable motives and strangely silent nature, have struck fear into the hearts of many species of the Alpha and Beta Quadrant. During conflicts with these silent enemies, much of their technology has been salvaged and repurposed for use in the fight against them and their mysterious allies.The Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser comes equipped with a single Oschu shuttle hangar pet. These maneuverable light craft are larger than standard fighters and are built for damage dealing. They come equipped with a fore Elachi Beam Array, a fore Elachi torpedo launcher and an aft Elachi turret.



    Ship Details

































    Console – Universal – Sheshar Assault Craft




    Torpedo Barrage (Starship Trait)




    Elachi Hangar Pets




    Elachi Oschu Shuttles




    Elachi Oschu Shuttles


    Availability:


    Weapons:






    Abilities:





    Advanced Elachi Oschu Shuttles


    Availability:


    Weapons:






    Abilities:





    Elite Elachi Oschu Shuttles


    Availability:


    Weapons:






    Abilities:






    Elachi Qulash Frigates




    Elachi Qulash Frigates


    Availability:


    Weapons:







    •    Abilities:







    Advanced Elachi Qulash Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons:







    Abilities:







    Elite Elachi Qulash Frigates


    Availability:


    Weapons:







    Abilities:








    Improved Crescent Wave Cannon Set Bonuses










    2 pc: Crescent Wave Efficiency














