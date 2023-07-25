Elachi Sheshar Cruiser Promo

Star Trek Online, from now until Thursday, June 1st at 10AM PST, will be featuring a promotion that will provide an extra bonus when opening a Research and Development Pack.
When Captains purchase a Research and Development Pack from the C-store and open it, they will receive either 10 Lobi Crystals or their choice of an Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser with Intelligence or Command seating, in addition to the Research and Development Pack
Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser [Command Variant]
Few starships are as menacing and massive as the Tier 6 Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser. It has impressive defensive and offensive capabilities. Since they began their campaign of devastation, their vicious hit-and-run tactics, combined with their inscrutable motives and strangely silent nature, have struck fear into the hearts of many species of the Alpha and Beta Quadrant. During conflicts with these silent enemies, much of their technology has been salvaged and repurposed for use in the fight against them and their mysterious allies.
The Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser comes equipped with a single Oschu Shuttle hangar pet. These maneuverable light craft are larger than standard fighters and are built for damage dealing. They come equipped with a fore Elachi Beam Array, a fore Elachi Torpedo Launcher and an aft Elachi Turret.
Ship Details
- Rank Required: Rear Admiral / Brigadier General / Subadmiral
- Availability: Elachi R&D Promotion
- Hull Strength: 42,000 at level 40, 48,300 at level 50 and 56,000 at level 60
- Shield Modifier: 1.3
- Crew: 2200
- Weapons: 5 Fore, 3 Aft
- Device Slots: 4
- Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Lieutenant Tactical, 1 Ensign Engineering, 1 Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Commander Command/Science, 1 Lieutenant Commander Universal
- Console Modifications: 4 Tactical, 4 Engineering, 3 Science
- Base Turn Rate: 6 degrees per second
- Impulse Modifier: 0.15
- Inertia: 25
- +10 Weapon Power, +5 Shield Power, +5 Engine Power
- Can load Dual Cannons
- Hangar Bays: 1
- Hangar Bays loaded with Elachi Oschu Shuttles
- Console - Universal - Sheshar Assault Craft
- Cruiser Communications Array
- Command - Attract Fire
- Command - Weapon System Efficiency
- Starship Ability Package (Dreadnought Cruiser)
- Rapid Repairs
- Enhanced Plating
- Devastating Weaponry
- Armored Hull
- Torpedo Barrage(Starship Trait)
Elachi Sheshar Dreanought Cruiser [Intel Variant]
The Elachi Sheshar Intel Dreadnought Cruiser [T6] shares all the same Stats as the Command Variant listed above, with the exception of Bridge Officer Stations which are as follows:
- Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Lieutenant Tactical, 1 Ensign Engineering, 1 Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Commander Intel/Science, 1 Lieutenant Commander Universal
Console – Universal – Sheshar Assault Craft
The Sheshar comes equipped with the Deploy Assault Vessel console. This allows the Sheshar to deploy its bottom half as an assault craft that can harass foes. This console can be equipped on any Elachi starship, however it will instead summon in the Sheshar Assault Craft if used on a ship other than the Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser.
Torpedo Barrage (Starship Trait)
After achieving level 5 in your Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser’s Starship Mastery, you will unlock the Torpedo Barrage starship trait. While equipped, your Torpedo: High Yield bridge officer abilities will cause you to queue up a bonus Torpedo: High Yield I. This can occur once every 30 seconds.
Elachi Hangar Pets
Below is an outline of availability, abilities and equipment found on the Elachi Hangar Pets.
Elachi Oschu Shuttles
These shuttles are unlocked in their stores listed below as long as you own an Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser.
Elachi Oschu Shuttles
- Availability: EC Store, comes equipped on the Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser by default
- Weapons:
- 1x Elachi Beam Array (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Torpedo Launcher (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Turret (Aft)
- Abilities:
- Torpedo: High Yield I
- Elusive Target
Advanced Elachi Oschu Shuttles
- Availability: Dilithium Store
- Weapons:
- 1x Elachi Beam Array (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Torpedo Launcher (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Turret (Aft)
- Abilities:
- Torpedo: High Yield II
- Elusive Target
Elite Elachi Oschu Shuttles
- Availability: Fleet Hangar Pet Store
- Weapons:
- 1x Elachi Beam Array (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Torpedo Launcher (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Turret (Aft)
- Abilities:
- Torpedo: High Yield III
- Beam Overload II
- Elusive Target
Elachi Qulash Frigates
These shuttles are unlocked in their stores listed below as long as you own an Elachi Sheshar Dreadnought Cruiser and either the Elachi Monbosh Battleship or the Elachi S’Golth Escort.
Elachi Qulash Frigates
- Availability: EC Store
- Weapons:
- 1x Elachi Dual Cannons (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Dual Heavy Cannons (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Torpedo Launcher (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Turret (Aft)
- Abilities:
- Torpedo: Spread I
- Cannon: Rapid Fire I
- Elusive Target
- Subspace Jump
Advanced Elachi Qulash Frigates
- Availability: Dilithium Store
- Weapons:
- 1x Elachi Dual Cannons (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Dual Heavy Cannons (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Torpedo Launcher (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Turret (Aft)
- Abilities:
- Torpedo: Spread II
- Cannon: Rapid Fire II
- Elusive Target
- Subspace Jump
Elite Elachi Qulash Frigates
- Availability: Fleet Hangar Pet Store
- Weapons:
- 1x Elachi Dual Cannons (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Dual Heavy Cannons (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Torpedo Launcher (Fore)
- 1x Elachi Turret (Aft)
- Abilities:
- Torpedo: Spread II
- Cannon: Rapid Fire II
- Elusive Target
- Subspace Jump
- Evade Target Lock I
Improved Crescent Wave Cannon Set Bonuses
The following consoles are part of the Improved Crescent Wave Cannon set:
- Console – Universal – Sheshar Assault Craft
- Console – Universal – Crescent Wave Cannon
- Console – Universal – Elachi Subspace Tranceiver
Equipping multiple Elachi starship consoles will provide set bonuses:
- 2 pc: Crescent Wave Efficiency
- Prevents your shields from going offline after using the Crescent Wave Cannon Barrage console
- 3 pc: Sheshar Assault Craft Upgrade
- Grants a Crescent Wave Cannon to your deployed Sheshar Assault Craft