Elachi Alert Weekend

A joint fleet has gathered here to stop them. The fleet consists of science ships that have disabled their weaponry in order to divert all available resources to disabling the gate. We’ll need to protect them from the Elachi until they finish their work. Remember that the science vessels’ efficiency will drop as they lose crew members to the Elachi. Defend the joint fleet from the Elachi in order to ensure their success. Be careful of Elachi harvesters -- who'll abduct everyone who can disable the space gate.

The Elachi Alert queue will offer a 50% bonus to mark rewards during this event. This includes Fleet Marks, Task Force Omega, New Romulus, Nukara Strikeforce, Dyson Join Command, and 8472 Counter-Command Marks. Captains, you’re needed on the frontlines to stop the invading forces.

Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.