"Elaan of Troyius" Turns 50

With Elaan actress France Nuyen believed to be the first Vietnamese actress to appear on American television, the debut appearance of Matt Jefferies’ D-7 class Klingon battle cruiser, the only episode in the franchise to have been written and directed by the same person (John Meredith Lucas) and more costume changes than an Elton John concert, “Elaan of Troyius” was an episode of firsts, but one that – as with many other Treks over the years – still has relevance in the modern day. As Petri and Kirk discussed:

"We cannot make peace with people we detest."

"Stop trying to kill each other. Then worry about being friendly."

