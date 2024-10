Fans of Funko's Star Trek Pop! Vinyl Figures will be in for a treat early next year when Funko adds a whopping eight new figures to the line. On the way are Data, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Captain Picard, Worf, Will Riker, a Klingon and, our personal favorite, Locutus of Borg. The figures will be available in March, with each priced at $9.99.