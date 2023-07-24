8 Stand Out Moments from Deep Space Nine

Without a master of the craft to perform the words on the page, a character remains lifeless. Always skillfully performed by Armin Shimerman, Quark is arguably the most morally consistent character on DS9. His ethical code may not align with what we are accustomed to seeing in Star Trek characters, but he is as dedicated to it as the most upstanding Starfleet officer. Quark is fearless when it comes to defending his own morality and his less than rosy view of “hew-mons.” Never is his counter viewpoint more impactful than in “The Siege of AR-558.” In one intense scene, Quark has harsh words for his ambitious nephew Nog regarding his human comrades. He warns Nog that despite their civilized, amiable appearance, humans can — and will — become “as nasty and as violent as the most bloodthirsty Klingon” when deprived of a comfortable environment. His speech serves as a potent reminder to the audience that even the best of us can regress to horrible acts when under duress.