Eidelman's Star Trek VI Score Now Available

Cliff Eidelman’s music for Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country changed the game so far as Star Trek music was concerned. As composer and conductor, Eidelman deviated from the norm in ways both brilliant and unexpected, utilizing sounds not heard before (including a men’s chorus and non-Western instruments) and eliminating the tried and true from earlier Star Trek feature scores. It made perfect sense, actually, as Star Trek VI embraced a darker tone in its story, which was filled with war, corruption, politics and old hatreds that refused to die, not to mention a looming air of finality, as Captain Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the rest of the legendary Enterprise crew embarked on their final mission. To quote Star Trek VI director Nicholas Meyer from the original liner notes, he’d made an opera and asked for -- and got – an operatic score. Today, finally, Eidelman’s score is available to all, with Intrada releasing it as a 2-CD set.

According to Roger Feigelson, VP business development and marketing at Intrada, disc one presents the complete score along with alternates and two versions of the original trailer music. The second disc includes Eidelman’s album program of Star Trek VI, cloned from a digital source. He recorded his score with an 86-piece orchestra at the 20th Century Fox Scoring Stage. For this belated 20th anniversary CD, Eidelman's Star Trek VI score has been freshly transferred from a 7-roll set of 32-track digital Mitsubishi tapes containing the live two-track master mixes of the orchestra. The trailer was recorded at Sony Pictures Studios scoring stage on a 2"-analog 24-track master.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country: Music from the Motion Picture (Intrada Special Collection MAF 7117) is available now and is priced at $24.99. To purchase the 2-CD set, click HERE.