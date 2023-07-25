Published Apr 21, 2016
Earn Dilithium Ore in Weekend Event
Star Trek Online is running a special weekend event during which you can earn bonus Dilithium Ore by playing content throughout the game. It’s time to hit the drills, Captains. The Dilithium Ore event runs from now until 10a.m. PDT on Monday, April 25th. During the event, bonus Dilithium Ore will be provided for the following content:
Vlugta Asteroid Field:
- 100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining Missions
- 100% Bonus to all Rich Dilithium Claims
Fleet Dilithium Mine:
- 100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining Missions
Everywhere else in the game
- 50% Bonus Dilithium Ore