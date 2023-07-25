Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Apr 21, 2016

    Earn Dilithium Ore in Weekend Event

    Earn Dilithium Ore in Weekend Event

    By Star Trek Online

    Star Trek Online is running a special weekend event during which you can earn bonus Dilithium Ore by playing content throughout the game. It’s time to hit the drills, Captains. The Dilithium Ore event runs from now until 10a.m. PDT on Monday, April 25th. During the event, bonus Dilithium Ore will be provided for the following content:

    Vlugta Asteroid Field:

    • 100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining Missions
    • 100% Bonus to all Rich Dilithium Claims

    Fleet Dilithium Mine:

    • 100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining Missions

    Everywhere else in the game

    • 50% Bonus Dilithium Ore

    For more Star Trek Online news including their Season 11.5 release, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top