Published Sep 8, 2021
Eaglemoss Reveals U.S.S. Cerritos Model
Reenact your favorite Lower Decks moments with the Cerritos
Fans anticipating this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Deckshave already seen an image of Tendi and Rutherford building a model version of their ship, and soon you’ll be able to channel your inner ensign with your very own XL model of the U.S.S. Cerritos! The model is perfect for making second contact or doing all sorts of sci-fi stuff, from encountering Pakleds to adventuring out on the occasional Mugato rescue mission.
To celebrate the show, Eaglemoss will be releasing a series of die-cast models based on Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series kicks off with the XL version of the U.S.S. Cerritos itself. The model comes in at an impressive 9.75” long and faithfully reproduces the Cerritos as it appeared in the first season. It’s due to arrive in January 2022 and will soon be joined by a model of Riker’s ship the U.S.S. Titan. Both models were made using the actual VFX files that were used for the show have been given the animated treatment to make them look at home in Mariner’s world.
Keep an eye out for more details to come from Eaglemoss!
