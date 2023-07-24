Eaglemoss Reveals U.S.S. Cerritos Model

To celebrate the show, Eaglemoss will be releasing a series of die-cast models based on Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series kicks off with the XL version of the U.S.S. Cerritos itself. The model comes in at an impressive 9.75” long and faithfully reproduces the Cerritos as it appeared in the first season. It’s due to arrive in January 2022 and will soon be joined by a model of Riker’s ship the U.S.S. Titan. Both models were made using the actual VFX files that were used for the show have been given the animated treatment to make them look at home in Mariner’s world.