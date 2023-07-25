Eaglemoss Reveals New Starships

Finally, issue 90 is that rare thing – a ship from TNG. The Romulan scout ship appeared in one of the first episodes written by Ronald D. Moore – The Defector – and was designed by Rick Sternbach. It has been completely rebuilt in CG using rare photographs of the original studio model so that it could become part of the collection.

