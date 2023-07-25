Eaglemoss Introduces the U.S.S. Shenzhou NCC-1227

When Star Trek: Discoverybrought Trek back to the small screen after a 12-year absence, the first ship we saw was the U.S.S. Shenzhou NCC-1227. So, it’s appropriate that Eaglemoss is offering the Shenzhou as the first ship in their new line of Discovery ships. StarTrek.com delves deeper into the story behind this highly regarded mid-23rd century marvel.

With a nod back to the future of Star Trek: Enterprise’s NX-01, as well as to the real-life X-planes of the 1940’s, concept artist John Eaves and a team of collaborators produced between 60 and 70 sketches before finally settling on a design that followed the classic configuration of saucer, hull and nacelles, but with a bridge situated on the underside of the saucer section.

One of the most-admired ships in the Federation fleet, the Shenzhou had been in service for years by the time of the events chronicled in Discovery. Under the command of the highly decorated Captain Philippa Georgiou, the Walker-class vessel was dispatched to a binary star system to investigate a damaged interstellar relay – where its fortunes changed dramatically.

Based on the original VFX renditions created for the show, Eaglemoss’ die-cast model of the Shenzhou has been meticulously crafted under the supervision of Star Trek expert Ben Robinson and officially licensed by CBS Consumer Products.

Approximately 7.5 inches from front to back, this incredibly detailed collector-quality ship has been cast in a specially formulated die-cast metal and hand painted for accuracy. It also comes complete with a display base, as well as an exclusive collector's magazine featuring behind the scenes info, original design sketches, and a breakdown of technology on board.

