Published Dec 9, 2015
Eaglemoss Announces Expansion of Official Starships Collection
Eaglemoss has formally confirmed that their Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection is being extended from 90 issues to 110. This expansion will allow the collection to include many new ships that have never been made as models before, including – they promise - some incredibly rare Starfleet vessels that were seen in the debris field at Wolf 359.
Legendary modelmaker Greg Jein and Star Trek scenic art supervisor Mike Okuda have joined forces with Eaglemoss to track down all the reference they can to make sure these models are accurate as possible. Other models that the extension will allow for will include significant Delta Quadrant ships, more ships created for the remastered Blu-ray editions of The Original Series and ships from the feature films.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more news, including an announcement about which ships you can expect to see in the near future.