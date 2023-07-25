Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 5, 2016

    Eaglemoss Adds Four Shuttlecraft to Starships Collection

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Many fans have pointed out that the Eaglemoss Starships collection hasn’t included shuttles. That’s something that changed towards the end of last year, when they made a set of four shuttlecrafts available exclusively through their online store. You could be forgiven for having missed it, because the shuttles aren’t available anywhere else.Each shuttle comes with a brief guide and a specially commissioned transparent Okudagram that was created for Eaglemoss by Star Trek

    ’s own scenic art supervisor, Mike Okuda.The four shuttles in the set are drawn from different series and were created using the CG models that were used on the show, or that were supplied by VFX artist Rob Bonchune, who worked on Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise.The shuttles are: the Galileo from The Original Series, the Type 6 used on the Enterprise-D, the Type-9 shuttle which was assigned to the U.S.S. Voyager (informally known as the "speedboat shuttle") and the rare Type-10 shuttle, which was specially designed for the U.S.S. Defiant.The response to the shuttles has been very positive and StarTrek.com can exclusively announce that Eaglemoss is planning at least two more. Check back for more details.You can order the shuttles at http://bit.ly/1Pho34vThe Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.

