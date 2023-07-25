Dynamite Magazine and Star Trek

“Do you know what a Klingon is? What about a Mugato, a Horta, or a Salt Vampire? If you know that these are all creatures from outer space, then you’re a Trekkie. Trekkies come in all ages, shapes, and sizes, but the one thing they all have in common is that they love Star Trek.”

– Dynamite Magazine

There are few students who attended schools in the U.S. during the 1970s and 1980s who do not have memories – often fond memories – of Dynamite Magazine, published by Scholastic, Inc. The premiere issue arrived in March 1974, about the same time Star Trek was becoming a mainstream phenomenon five years after its cancellation, with ratings-smashing reruns, record-breaking conventions and ubiquitous media interest. Dynamite had elements similar to those found in MAD, People, Highlights and Reader’s Digest, albeit with content that was middle school-age appropriate. Popular features included celebrity interviews or Hollywood behind-the-scenes articles, Count Morbida’s activity pages, and Bummers, which started a mid-1970s craze of students writing-in with their gripes, each beginning with the phrase “Don’t you hate it when…,” accompanied by a corresponding cartoon. Wildly popular, the magazine was solicited directly in schools and via subscriptions. There was nothing quite as fun as showing up at school one day each month to find your Dynamite, and it was quite a challenge to wait until lunch to read it, which is why many teachers knew enough to save the revelation until the end of the day that a Scholastic shipment had arrived.

To be spotlighted in Dynamite meant that a celebrity, TV show, movie or trend had to be, you know, absolutely “dynamite!” It is no surprise then that Star Trek was featured several times during those years, a testament to Trek’s cultural influence. Re-reading these articles now, 40 years later, there are some great historical gems to discover.

Star Trek was featured in 1976 issue, Dynamite’s 20th, with Cher on the cover. The article, entitled “Star Trek: The Show that Wouldn’t Die,” had two themes. First, it introduced Trek to any kid who had somehow missed the mid-1970s resurgence or who’d been too young perhaps to remember the show itself during the 1960s. The main characters are described, and it is interesting that Kirk is defined as “everyone’s idea of a superhero,” a reference that is a reflection of the 1970s superhero fad that included everything from the Spider-man and Wonder Woman TV shows to MEGO superhero action figures. While it may seem strange now because Klingons have been depicted since The Next Generation as an honorable culture, Dynamite described the Klingons as “the worst villains you could imagine anywhere in the galaxy. They lie, steal, cheat, and have bad breath.” That’s pure 70s Trek-zeitgeist. One error from the article states that Trek ran on NBC from 1967 to 1969, missing the few months it ran during 1966, starting September 8.