Dynamic Duos: Seven of Nine and The Doctor

Meanwhile, throughout the series, The Doctor is constantly working to improve his own humanity, adding subroutines and exploring new dimensions of himself. In fact, his desire to help Seven rediscover her humanity through social lessons is, in a sense, him projecting his desires on to her. This is made the most apparent in the episode “Body and Soul,” where he inhabits her body and indulges in the physical sensations he can’t experience as a hologram, most notably by overeating (and giving Seven the mother of all stomachaches). Though she (understandably) objects, she comes to appreciate his perspective that eating can be for pleasure, and not just as a way of refueling.

The Doctor is arguably the first one to appreciate just how dynamic a person Seven can be. Through their social lessons, they both discover elements of her that were previously buried. While Seven explores her identity, the Doctor eventually falls in love with her, adding a new level of complication to their relationship. Especially since his feelings are not requited.

It’s rare, truly rare, in any media to see a close emotional relationship between a man and a woman that doesn’t end with a mutual romance. It’s become expected that if a man and a woman are depicted as being so close that they’ll eventually fall for each other and live happily ever after (or at least want to until circumstances rip them apart). Yet, unrequited love between friends is something that happens in the real world. While it may not be as satisfying to watch, it’s certainly worth exploring through storytelling.