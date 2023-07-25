Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 11, 2013

    Due To Demand, 11 p.m. IMAX 3D STID Screening Added

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The 8 p.m. IMAX showings of Star Trek Into Darkness on May 15 have begun to sell out, especially in New York and Los Angeles, and as a result of the overwhelming response Paramount Pictures has added an 11 p.m. screening at participating IMAX 3D locations in the United States and Canada. Tickets to the advance screenings can be accessed via the Star Trek app from the App Store and Google Play, as well as at participating box offices.Visit www.StarTrekMovie.com/App to download the app.

