DST Celebrates DS9

It was a full-on Ferengi Family Reunion, as the gang was back together and, for the first time in nearly 20 years, back in costume. May we present Armin Shimerman as Quark, Chase Masterson as Leeta, Max Grodenchik as Rom and Aron Eisenberg as Nog. The quartet shared memories of the time on the show, the horrors of the makeup, rehearsing at Shimerman’s house, and more.

The actors also posed together for extraordinarily rare photo ops with fans.