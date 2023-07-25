DS9's Masterson Founds Pop Culture Hero Coalition

Chase Masterson is trying to do her part. The actress, best known for her long run as Leeta on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has founded the Pop Culture Hero Coalition, which is the first-ever organization to use the themes of Star Trek and other socially conscious TV shows and films to lead children and adults in acts of real-life heroism, in parallel to the onscreen stories fans love.

“I founded this Coalition in order to be a true embodiment of Kirk’s words, ‘let me help,’” Masterson told StarTrek.com. "In the spirit of Star Trek, the Pop Culture Hero Coalition is the first-ever organization that uses the universal appeal of TV and film to create anti-bullying programs in schools, communities, and pop culture cons. The Coalition also works against racism, misogyny, cyber-bullying, and other forms of hate, using the powerful themes of Trek and other genre stories to bring justice and healing, and to encourage everyday heroism. I’m proud to partner with world-renowned heroism experts Carrie Goldman and Matt Langdon. We are an all-volunteer, 501c3 nonprofit, and we greatly appreciate the support of Star Trek fans in this crucial work."