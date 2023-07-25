Published Nov 19, 2015
DS9's Masterson Founds Pop Culture Hero Coalition
When hope for the future is marred by global turmoil, with terrorism, war, poverty, slavery and inequality looming large, the need for heroism over injustice is a stark reality. How can mankind achieve the kind of future that Star Trek speaks of?
Chase Masterson is trying to do her part. The actress, best known for her long run as Leeta on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has founded the Pop Culture Hero Coalition, which is the first-ever organization to use the themes of Star Trek and other socially conscious TV shows and films to lead children and adults in acts of real-life heroism, in parallel to the onscreen stories fans love.
“I founded this Coalition in order to be a true embodiment of Kirk’s words, ‘let me help,’” Masterson told StarTrek.com. "In the spirit of Star Trek, the Pop Culture Hero Coalition is the first-ever organization that uses the universal appeal of TV and film to create anti-bullying programs in schools, communities, and pop culture cons. The Coalition also works against racism, misogyny, cyber-bullying, and other forms of hate, using the powerful themes of Trek and other genre stories to bring justice and healing, and to encourage everyday heroism. I’m proud to partner with world-renowned heroism experts Carrie Goldman and Matt Langdon. We are an all-volunteer, 501c3 nonprofit, and we greatly appreciate the support of Star Trek fans in this crucial work."
On November 21 and 22, The New Jersey Comic Expo will host the Pop Culture Hero Coalition. The event will be held at the NJ Expo Center in Edison, and Masterson is set to participate in two panels, End Bullying: Be a Superhero in Real Life and The Flash, Star Trek & Beyond: Fan Favorite Chase Masterson. And she will sing at the Saturday night after-party to be held in the ballroom at the Sheraton Edison Raritan Center.
The Pop Culture Hero Coalition is partnered with the United Nations Association, the NOH8 Campaign and the Anti-Defamation League. Go to www.newjerseycomicexpo.com for details about The New Jersey Comic Expo. And for additional information and other event appearances for the Pop Culture Hero Coalition, go to www.popcultureherocoalition.com or follow them on Twitter at @SuperheroIRL or on Facebook at Pop Culture Anti-Bullying Coalition.