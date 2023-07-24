Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's 'Emissary' at 30: An Appreciation

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine debuted in first-run syndication on January 3, 1993, with a two-hour pilot entitled "Emissary."

It was — especially compared to Star Trek: The Next Generation — the dark Star Trek, a gritty, angry, contentious spin on Gene Roddenberry’s Wagon Train to the Stars concept. Characters who disliked each other? A commander who didn’t want to be there? Who had a young child on board with him? A space station that boldly went… nowhere? Is this even Star Trek at all?

30 years on, it’s safe to say, the answer is YES.

For many fans, DS9 is their absolute favorite of the live-action Star Trek series. Others appreciate it more now in retrospect, as it grew on them over time. And, yes, there are those fans who, to this day, still despise the show. It’s why, as we say, there's a Star Trek series for every type of fan.

So, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, we've got some “Emissary”-centric facts to share!