DS9's "Dramatis Personae" Turns 25

Cliff Bole had been one of TNG’s most-prolific directors, but he didn’t enter the DS9 game until “Dramatis Personae,” the 18th episode of season one. Bole, in an interview with StarTrek.com in 2012, revealed that he and executive producer Michael Piller were initially not in sync. “He thought I was a studio man and not creative, and I’d keep telling him, ‘Go back and look at “The Best of Both Worlds”’ He said, ‘Well, you don’t work late.’ I said, ‘I do my best not to because I don’t want to burn out the crew or my actors and, by the way, I know what I’m doing and I come in prepared.’ I was trained as a script clerk and an assistant. I’m a set rat, and have been on sets my whole life. When I was a kid I lived in the San Fernando Valley, and on Saturdays we’d go sneak onto all the back lots, roll around and watch what they were doing. So all that added up to I was very, very prepared. I’d had a couple of directors that I’d worked with over the years that I admired – John Huston and people like that – and I picked up a lot of experience. Michael Piller thought just because I wasn’t there for 14 and 15 hours a day that I was ducking creativity.” Bole, who ultimately directed 42 hours of Star Trek television, passed away in 2014 at the age of 76.

