DS9 & Voyager Writer Lisa Klink Previews New Book

Former Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager writer Lisa Klink is back in action, and her latest project is All In, a novel due out next month. Klink -- who wrote DS9's "Hippocratic Oath," more than a dozen Voyager hours and also Borg Invasion 4D, and who served as executive story editor for Voyager -- previously wrote the Dead Man book series.

All In centers on Cassie Ireland, who works as a modern-day Robin Hood for people who have nowhere else to turn, not even to the police. Jake Carter is a roguish high roller traveling the world to play — and win -- big-money poker. As Lady Luck would have it, the two unexpectedly find themselves targeting the same mark: Alan Kendrick, a ruthless, megarich hedge fund manager who doesn’t mind padding his bank account with a few shady deals. He’s swindled the wrong people this time -- and now Ireland and Carter will join forces to take him down. From New York to Buenos Aires to the Mediterranean, Cassie and Jake go all in, risking everything, including their lives, in a game with the highest of stakes and no rules. Who is the hunter, and who is the prey?