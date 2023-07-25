DS9 Stars Trekking to Mission New York

William Shatner, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Terry Farrell, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Anthony Montgomery, Connor Trinneer, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Robin Curtis, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry and Phil "The Bad Astronomer" Plait will be joined by Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman and Cirroc Lofton as guests at the upcoming Star Trek: Mission New York. The latest additions, of course, respectively portrayed Kira Nerys, Odo, Quark and Jake Sisko on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. They, along with all the other attending Trek

are Robert Lamb, Joe McCormick and Christian Sager, hosts of the "Stuff to Blow Your Mind" podcast, which examines neurological quandaries, cosmic mysteries, evolutionary marvels and the technological underpinnings of our transhuman future. Star Trek: Mission New York, a three-day 50th anniversary event presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop, will take place September 2-4, 2016, in Manhattan. Activities will include interactive exhibits, celebrity guests, panels, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more. Adult and kids tickets are available now at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package.Further information about Star Trek: Mission New York – including additional guest announcements, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for ongoing coverage, and also be sure to visit www.StarTrekMissions.com and the Star Trek: Mission New York social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).