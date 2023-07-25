DS9 Soundtrack Set Coming Down Wormhole Feb. 12

Disc One features music by McCarthy, including his Deep Space Nine Main Title score, while Disc Two features Chattaway’s work. Disc Three showcases the so-called “New Recruits”: Debney, Bell, Smith and Baillargeon, and Disc Four, entitled “The Lost Album” features material that was prepared by music producers and the composers for a never-released soundtrack. The set also comes with a 36-page booklet of detailed liner notes penned by Star Trek historian and frequent La-La Land contributor Jeff Bond.La-La Land will produce only 3000 units of the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Collection, making it a truly limited edition. The set will sell for $49.98 and will be available starting at 1 p.m. PST at www.lalalandrecords.com. La-La Land Records will also have sets available at the Creation Entertainment Grand Slam Star Trek & Sci Fi Summit set to be held Feb. 15-17 in Burbank, California.