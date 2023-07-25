Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 6, 2013

    DS9 Soundtrack Set Coming Down Wormhole Feb. 12

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It’s something many Deep Space Nine fans have been waiting to see come down the wormhole, and it will arrive on Feb. 12. It is the STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE COLLECTION from La-La Land Records, a limited-edition 4-CD soundtrack set that features five hours of music from all seven seasons of DS9, as composed by Dennis McCarthy, Jay Chattaway, John Debney, Richard Bell, Gregory Smith and Paul Baillargeon.

    Disc One features music by McCarthy, including his Deep Space Nine Main Title score, while Disc Two features Chattaway’s work. Disc Three showcases the so-called “New Recruits”: Debney, Bell, Smith and Baillargeon, and Disc Four, entitled “The Lost Album” features material that was prepared by music producers and the composers for a never-released soundtrack.  The set also comes with a 36-page booklet of detailed liner notes penned by Star Trek historian and frequent La-La Land contributor Jeff Bond.La-La Land will produce only 3000 units of the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Collection, making it a truly limited edition. The set will sell for $49.98 and will be available starting at 1 p.m. PST at www.lalalandrecords.com. La-La Land Records will also have sets available at the Creation Entertainment Grand Slam Star Trek & Sci Fi Summit set to be held Feb. 15-17 in Burbank, California.

