DS9 Premiere, "Emissary," Aired 22 Years Ago This Week

It was 22 years ago today -- January 3, 1993 -- that Star Trek: Deep Space Nine debuted in first-run syndication with the two-hour premiere, "Emissary." It was, particuarly compared/contrasted with The Next Generation, the dark Trek, an angry, gritty, contentious twist on Gene Roddenberry’s Wagon Train to the Stars concept. A commander with no desire to be there? Who had a young child on board with him? Characters who disliked one another other? A space station that boldly went… absolutely nowhere? Religion? Politics?

Was it even Star Trek at all? Twenty two years later, most fans would say, yes, DS9 was Trek. Actually, many fans consider DS9 their favorite of the five live-action Trek series precisely because it was so different. Others appreciate it more now in retrospect, as it grew on them over time. And, yes, there are those Trek fans who, to this day, still detest the show.