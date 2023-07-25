DS9: I, The Constable Out in November

The latest Trek tale from veteran authors Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann is... Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: I, The Constable. The Odo-centric eBook will be released November 13 by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Here's the official synopsis and check out our exclusive First Look at the cover:

With his Starfleet assignment temporarily on hold, Odo needs a distraction. He welcomes Chief O’Brien’s offer to loan him some of the action-packed books that both men relish: tales about hard-boiled private eyes, threatening thugs, and duplicitous dames. Then Quark suddenly goes missing during a hastily planned trip to Ferenginar. His concerned friends on Deep Space Nine feel that Odo, as the station’s former chief of security, is uniquely suited to track Quark down. But once on Ferenginar, Odo learns that Quark is trapped in the seamy underbelly of a criminal enterprise that could have been ripped from the pages of one of O’Brien’s novels. To find the bartender, Odo discovers that he must rely not only on his law enforcement background, but his knowledge of all things noir…

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: I, The Constable will run 174 pages and cost $2.99. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order it.