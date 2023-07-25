DS9 Guest Star Tracy Scoggins Interview

Tracy Scoggins will be among the 100 celebrities transporting out to Las Vegas next month for Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention. Wait a second, you may be thinking, “Isn’t Scoggins best known for her long stint as Elizabeth Lochley on Babylon 5 and Crusade?” Well, yes, she is, but she earned her Trek stripes playing Gilora Rejal in the Deep Space Nine episode “Destiny.” Gilora was the tough Cardassian subspace researcher who clashed with O’Brien, but then came to respect him. StarTrek.com recently chatted with Scoggins – whose many other credits span from Dynasty, The Colbys and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman to Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years, Demonic Toys and Castle -- about her DS9 experience, a hysterical William Shatner anecdote and more. Here’s what she had to say:

How did you wind up on DS9?SCOGGINS: It was an audition. I’d been asked to play a Klingon and, unfortunately, I’d just severed my Achilles doing sports. And, apparently, Klingons are fragile, so I didn’t get to do that part. But I did get Gilora Rejal.

Great part…

SCOGGINS: I loved everything about it. I loved playing an alien. First of all, she was an intelligent alien, a science officer. I like playing aliens because every day is like Halloween when you’re doing it. You’re free to misbehave. You’re free to take license. You might do things that you wouldn’t do playing, say, the daughter of a dean. When I did DS9, most of my scenes were with Colm Meaney, and I’m a huge fan of his. And I liked that she had an edge to her. She was smart and had this edge, and yet I also got to be sexy. Nobody cared that she was sexy, but she got to be sexy.