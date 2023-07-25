DS9 Documentary Underway

The documentary What We Left Behind: A Look Back At Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, which will delve deep into DS9's past and look forward as well, via a writers' room session devoted to an imaginary eighth season, is entering production with Adam Nimoy on board as director, David Zappone/455 Films producing and an Indiegogo campaign launching... today. Nimoy, Zappone and 455 Films most recently teamed up for the acclaimed documentary, For The Love Of Spock.

Led by producer/showrunner Ira Steven Behr, a Who's Who list of Deep Space Nine actors are committed to the project including:

Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, Terry Farrell, Ira Steven Behr, Jeffrey Combs, Chase Masterson, Max Grodenchik, Hana Hatae and Casey Biggs came together to film a special video to support the fundraising campaign...

Contributors can select from a wide variety of perks, including DS9 pin sets, Blu-ray/DVD combo packs, screen credits, one-on-one talks and/or lunch with Behr, NY and LA screening packages, and more.

"I have been a fan of Deep Space Nine ever since I watched David Carson brilliantly direct the pilot episode back in 1992," Nimoy told StarTrek.com. "As I have traveled the world with For The Love Of Spock, I've been amazed at the resurgence of interest in DS9 and the incredible camaraderie among the cast members. I’m honored to have been invited by 455 Films and Ira to come on board as director to help complete this look back at one of the jewels in the crown of the Star Trek franchise."