DS9 Debuted 24 Years Ago Today

Back on January 3, 1993 -- or 24 years ago today -- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine debuted in first-run syndication with the two-hour premiere, "Emissary." It's true that DS9, particuarly when compared/contrasted with The Next Generation, represented an angry, gritty, contentious twist on Gene Roddenberry’s Wagon Train to the Stars concept. A commander with no desire to be there? Who had a young child on board with him? Characters who disliked one another other? A space station that boldly went… absolutely nowhere? Politics? Religion?

At the end of the day, could it be called Star Trek? Twenty three years later, most fans would argue that, yes, DS9 was Trek. Truth be told, many fans consider DS9 their favorite of the five live-action Trek series to date precisely because it was so different. Others appreciate it more now in retrospect, as it grew on them over time. And, yes, there are those Trek fans who, to this day, still detest the show.

To celebrate the anniversary of DS9