DS9 Cast Celebrates 25 at Destination Star Trek Germany

“When I first auditioned for Star Trek, they were very serious lines,” Koenig recounted. “I read the lines with intensity and then I was done and there was no reaction that would make me feel confident that I had done a good job. They said, ‘That’s not what we’re looking for. Can you the same lines and make them funny?’ Funny?! How can I make these serious lines funny? But I did. They just wanted to know if i had that sense (to be funny).”

Deep Space Nine Reunion

The single most anticipated event of the day was the DS9 25th anniversary reunion pane that featured Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Nicole de Boer, Cirroc Lofton, Max Grodenchik, Aron Eisenberg, Chase Masterson, Casey Biggs, Jeffrey Combs, Robert O’Reilly, Vaughn Armstrong, Alexander Siddig and Terry Farrell, all of whom reminisced about their time on the show and their love for each other, as former executive producer Ira Steven Behr looked on from the front row.