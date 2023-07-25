Dry Off From Bath of Khan with ThinkGeek's New Enterprise NCC-1701 Towel Set

What might towels have looked like aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701? Well, the folks at ThinkGeek.com have given that a lot of thought and come up a fun new product in the process. Fans who've taken the bath of Khan can dry off with a 3-piece set of Star Trek towels. The bath-size towel features a view of the Enterprise and the words "To Boldly Go" on one end and a diagonal, smaller Enterprise with "NCC-1701" on the other end. The hand-size towel includes the UFP banner (circa 224) on one end and the same diagonal Enterprise as the bath-size with "NCC-1701" on the other end. And the face-size towel, or washcloth, has the same diagonal Enterprise as the other two and says "Property of the NCC-1701," with decoration on one end only.