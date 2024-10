ThinkGeek.com, via Geeknet, has just unveiled a Star Trek Planetary Glassware Set. Available next month, the colorful five-piece set will include four 10-ounce glasses that capture the essence of the M-class planets Vulcan, Romulus, Earth and Qo'noS and a 1.5-ounce Borg Cube shot glass.

The Star Trek Planetary Glassware Set will cost $39.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to pre-order it.