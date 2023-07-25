Drexler & Okudas Lead the Way at Original Series Set Tour

June 24 and 25 saw something very special happen at The Ultimate Insider Weekend at Star Trek The Original Series Set Tour. Longtime series artists Doug Drexler, Mike Okuda and Denise Okuda conducted sold-out tours to enthusiastic fans.

Tour after tour was loaded with behind-the-scenes stories and design secrets that left attendees grinning and saying, "I never knew any of that! The designers were brilliant." Drexler and the Okudas brought a depth and wealth of knowledge to life, far better than any book or manual could. Their nonstop energy and enthusiasm were infectious. Everyone left with hugs and smiles.

But the most unique observation came from the Okudas themselves: this was a homecoming. That is truly what was so special about this weekend. For Star Trek fans, this tour of the Enterprise really was like coming home again. They came as Star Trek fans and they left as Star Trek family.

Star Trek The Original Series Set Tour

Check out the summer tours, Trekonderoga, and get all the latest news at www.StarTrekTour.com.