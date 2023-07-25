Drex Files: Bob Justman, The Heart & Soul Of Star Trek, II

Image- One of Bob's famous gag memos. This one where he fires Gene Roddenberry in true Hollywood style.

1986 - Bob opens the door to the writers’ building, as we entered the coolness. I want you to meet someone, he says, leading me upstairs, and through a maze of doors. A friendly looking man is digging through some files in one of the offices. He turns as we enter. Eddie, this is Doug Drexler... an east coast makeup artist, and one of our original generation of Star Trek fans. Dumbfounded, I drop down on one knee and genuflect before Eddie Milkis. Eddie, the jovial personality he is, cracks up, pulling me to my feet. We shake hands and I am grinning from ear to ear. Eddie not only was a veteran of the original Star Trek, but had become a Hollywood powerhouse. He was the Milkis of Miller-Milkis Productions and had been involved with Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley, and The Odd Couple. It's a pleasure to meet you, Doug!, he smiled. Welcome to Star Trek! Thank you sir, the pleasure and honor is mine, all mine. Yes it is, said Bob dryly, with a small satisfied smile. Gee, I love these guys, I'm thinking, I HAVE to work here."...Bob Justman originally hired me to work at Paramount for two weeks during preproduction for Star Trek: The Next Generation. For a kid from Hawaii, it was no small thrill. When I started, I told Bob that I thought the graphics for the Enterprise-D bridge would take longer, but he wouldn't budge. After all, Bob was legendary for running Star Trek's budget with an iron fist. Needless to say, I was delighted that he eventually relented and kept me on. Of course, from that point on, whenever I saw him on the set, he'd always demand - with a twinkle in his eye - to know when I'd be getting OFF his payroll and returning to Hawaii!" -Mike Okuda