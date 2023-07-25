Drex Files: Bob Justman, The Heart & Soul Of Star Trek

Image- Me, Denise, Bob, and Mike, on the 'Trials and Tribble-ations" set.

1986 - Since you are a professional... Bob reaches inside a file drawer... stops and looks up at me wryly... you ARE a professional? Yes sir, I think so, I reply. Bob removes a small box from the cabinet and sets it on his desk. I watch him remove something from it with the same sense of awe I had when I watched Reger uncover a self-powered lighting panel in "Return of the Archons." From the cardboard box he withdraws a five-inch hand-modeled prototype of the Enterprise D with pencil-drawn windows on it. Bob smiles at my slack-jawed reaction... Greg Jein built it for us... not a straight line on it... he says proudly. I smile, because I know that in producer-speak, that means "expensive.""...To say that Bob Justman was the reason I became a space artist might be a bit of a stretch, but the kernel of truth was that he did work with Ward Kimball on Disney's "Man and the Moon" when I was a kid growing up in the 1950s. The space-related Disney shows had a profound effect on me, at a time when there was nothing man-made yet orbiting Earth, and when Bob informed me that he had a hand in those productions, I thanked him, after expressing some degree of amazement. I had seen plenty of other shows Bob had worked on, like The Outer Limits, that one having had, shall we say, a somewhat different effect than promoting human space flight. I really got to know him through Star Trek: The Next Generation and saw first-hand how a producer gets things done. At one particularly frustrating and slow production meeting, Bob took control, said "Here's how you're going to do it..." and like a general organizing his troops, he ran down a list of steps to make sure we could make the episode happen. I will never forget that. He was a gentleman, gracious with his time and willing to teach what he knew to others, and urged us to do the same. If that's old school, that's my kind of old school. Thank you, Bob." - Rick Sternbach

Is it possible for me to work on Star Trek in any way shape or form? The trouble Bob says, is a union issue. There is a West Coast makeup union, and an east coast union. They aren't interchangeable. Getting into the West Coast union is a whole can of worms. Bob stops for a second, weighing out what he just said with experience. Well, he says, there is more than one way to skin a cat... our graphic designer is coming all the way from Hawaii. I remember thinking what a lucky dog this guy is. Little could I have imagined who this lucky guy was, and how lucky I would be to know him later. Ultimately, it turned out there really was only one way to skin a cat, and my admittance to the West Coast union would be later ushered by Warren Beatty, thereby opening the door for me to Star Trek.