Published May 31, 2013
Dr. McCoy Will See You Now
Star Trek scale statue fans take note, Hollywood Collectibles Group has a spot-on Dr. McCoy 1:6 Scale Statue on the way, set to be available third quarter 2013. Featuring an authentic likeness of the beloved DeForest Kelley, the statue depicts Bones by his desk in a highly detailed replica of his medical bay office. Sculpted by Jim Maddox, with paint masters by Fred DiSanto, McCoy stands 12” tall, with the total height of the diorama reaching 14.5 inches.
The Dr. McCoy 1:6 Scale Statue will be limited to just 150 individually numbered pieces and will be available solely through Hollywood Collectibles Group. The exclusive edition features two additional items: McCoy’s chair and a bonus medical device for his desktop. Hollywood Collectibles Group will also offer a regular edition.
