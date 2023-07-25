Dr. McCoy Will See You Now

Star Trek scale statue fans take note, Hollywood Collectibles Group has a spot-on Dr. McCoy 1:6 Scale Statue on the way, set to be available third quarter 2013. Featuring an authentic likeness of the beloved DeForest Kelley, the statue depicts Bones by his desk in a highly detailed replica of his medical bay office. Sculpted by Jim Maddox, with paint masters by Fred DiSanto, McCoy stands 12” tall, with the total height of the diorama reaching 14.5 inches.