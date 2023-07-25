Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 21, 2015

    Dr. Boyce Back In Action

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's a race against time for Dr. Boyce to save the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise -- including a young Spock -- in Star Trek: The Original Series: Child of Two Worlds, an upcoming novel from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. The tome is written by Greg Cox, the New York Times bestselling author of numerous Star Trek novels, among them Foul Deeds Will Rise and No Time Like the Past. Here's the full synopsis, direct from the publisher: The year is 2255, not long after the events of the Original Series episode “The Cage.” A young Spock is science officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, when an outbreak of deadly Rigelian fever threatens the crew. Reviewing the Starfleet medical database, Dr. Phillip Boyce comes up with a highly experimental and untested new treatment that might save the crew. Just one problem: it requires a rare mineral substance, ryetalyn, which is not easily obtained… except on a remote alien colony near the Klingon border. But borders are somewhat blurry in this part of galaxy. Pike will need to tread carefully in order to avoid provoking an armed conflict with the Klingons—or starting an all-out war.


