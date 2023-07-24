Doug Jones on Learning from Saru and Being the Spock of Discovery

"So I was born in 1960, The Original Series was on network television in '66 when I was a six year old boy going, 'What is that? Whoa,'" reflected Jones.

The actor worried his time in the Star Trek universe would never come, revealing, "The career that I've had being under rubber bits, it seemed like it would be a no-brainer to have me in one of these shows or movies along the way as an alien, something, something. And I made it all the way into my mid to late 50's going, 'Nope, I guess it's not gonna happen.'"

"Then the phone call comes, 'Hey, Doug, there's a new Star Trek show coming called Star Trek: Discovery," shared Jones. "They just came out with a straight offer to play Saru, a Kelpien."

The opportunity to help develop a new species for a beloved legacy of a franchise delighted Jones, noting that he jumped at the chance. It was the show writers that sweetened the deal for him. "I was told by the writers' room, you know, you're a Kelpien. You're not a Vulcan, but you are the Spock of this show."

It was Spock who made him feel connected in his youth. "When I was a kid, he was my guy," said Jones. "He's the one I related to on the show, he was the taller, thinner one that looked different than everybody else. And like, visually didn't quite fit in and yet no one made mention of it.... I love him, I wanna be him. And so when they said you'll be the Spock of the show, it's like, 'Really?' So now, sure enough, I am the tallest on the bridge of the starship Discovery."

With a long career in creature acting, the 61-year-old stated, "Saru has been a joy and a journey. And that I find so much of myself in him and I've learned so much from him to incorporate into my own life, believe it or not."

